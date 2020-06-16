Mumbai Indians break into jubilation after winning a previous edition of Indian Premier League. Image Credit: AFP file

Dubai: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, former Indian leg spinner and TV pundit, became the latest figure to root for the Indian Premier League to happen in the likely window between September and October as the T20 World Cup in Australia may be postponed in all likelihood.

‘Siva,’ as he is popularly known as in the cricketing circles, defended the cash-rich league as a platform for promotion of young talent and also for cricketers globally to prepare for the T20 World Cup. “BCCI is still waiting for the ICC to decide on what they are going to do. And the IPL, people talk about money and money, but it’s also not only money that the BCCI gets, players get, the respective countries’ cricket boards get. The young generation is being forgotten.

“We have seen a lot of talent that played IPL and T20 internationals for India. So I am quite keen for IPL to happen just for the sake of seeking some new talent. And also with the mind that we will have IPL in September or October and IPL again in April-May. We will prepare all the cricketers who take part in the IPL much better for the two T20 World Cups,” he said in an interview with an Indian daily.

We have seen a lot of talent that played IPL and T20 internationals for India. So I am quite keen for IPL to happen just for the sake of seeking some new talent - Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

Originally scheduled to start on March 29, the 2020 edition of the IPL was first postponed to April 15 and then indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held from October 18 to November 15 in Australia but the pandemic has now put the tournament under a cloud of doubt. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking at that window as a potential candidate for holding the IPL but the final decision will be dependent upon the fate of the T20 World Cup.

Asked about the ban on bowlers from applying saliva to retain the shine on the ball, Sivaramakrishnan said that bowlers will have to adjust to the ban. “It is only for the fast bowlers that it might affect reverse swing,” he said.