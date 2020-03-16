Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni practise for Chennai Super Kings Image Credit: CSK Twitter

Chennai: IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has urged people to exercise caution and take all precautions against coronavirus, which has so far claimed over 6,000 lives worldwide.

“Play while you play, work while you work, safety over everything else. Take all precautions against COVID-19,” CSK posted on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which was due to start on March 29, has already been deferred till April 15 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected 110 people in India and has claimed two lives as well.