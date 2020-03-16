Chennai: IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has urged people to exercise caution and take all precautions against coronavirus, which has so far claimed over 6,000 lives worldwide.
“Play while you play, work while you work, safety over everything else. Take all precautions against COVID-19,” CSK posted on its official Twitter handle on Monday.
The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which was due to start on March 29, has already been deferred till April 15 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected 110 people in India and has claimed two lives as well.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has already stated that IPL 13 will be a truncated one now. He also said that they will be accessing the situation every week and only then will decide when to organise this year’s edition of the cash-rich league.