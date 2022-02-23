Sanju Samson has got one more opportunity to put his case forward as one of the players to be picked by India for the T20 World Cup when they take on Sri Lanka in the three-match T20 series, starting on Thursday at Lucknow.
With Suryakumar Yadav ruled out due to an injury and Virat Kohli being rested, he might be picked in the squad tomorrow to bat at number three by his Skipper Rohit Sharma who rates him very highly. Rohit went on to say in the pre-match press conference that the shots what Samson plays like the pick-up pull, the cut shot, standing and delivering over the bowlers’ head are a treat to watch and when on song, Samson is a dream to watch. The captain went on to add that he is one of the best backfoot players he has seen and the shots would be needed in Australia in the T20 World Cup.
Samson has just played 10 T20 games for India in six years and not delivered so far. He has got all the talent and shots but sometimes he plays far too many shots too early and has thrown away his wicket.
However, 10 matches is too less to judge a player - especially in a format which is very unpredictable. If you feel there is talent in a player, he needs to be given a long rope by the team captain and management so that he can prove his credential. But in a team like India, where talent is abundant and players like Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar vie for one slot, Samson will have to grab this opportunity with both hands and prove the captain’s words right and maximise this golden chance he has got in the series against Sri Lanka.
- Cricket enthusiast Anis Sajan is the Vice Chairman of Danube Group