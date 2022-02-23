Sanju Samson has got one more opportunity to put his case forward as one of the players to be picked by India for the T20 World Cup when they take on Sri Lanka in the three-match T20 series, starting on Thursday at Lucknow.

With Suryakumar Yadav ruled out due to an injury and Virat Kohli being rested, he might be picked in the squad tomorrow to bat at number three by his Skipper Rohit Sharma who rates him very highly. Rohit went on to say in the pre-match press conference that the shots what Samson plays like the pick-up pull, the cut shot, standing and delivering over the bowlers’ head are a treat to watch and when on song, Samson is a dream to watch. The captain went on to add that he is one of the best backfoot players he has seen and the shots would be needed in Australia in the T20 World Cup.