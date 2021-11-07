Pakistan have won all their four games in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Scotland have lost all four. Can Pakistan make it five wins from five games, or will the Scots pick up their first points when the two sides meet in Sharjah on Sunday? Follow all the updates here...
Live score here
Babar and Fakhar are looking build a partnership… but no - Fakhar is gone, caught on the boundary! 59 for 2 in 9.4 overs
When it comes to the batting line-up, all seems to be working so far for Pakistan, but Fakhar Zaman needs to fire as he doesn’t seem to be in rhythm. Babar knows that once Fakhar gets going then there’s no stopping him.
Rizwan is gone. Caught behind
Another good from Scotland's Safyaan Sharif to end the powerplay. He's bowled a tight line. No loose balls and no width. Pakistan 25/0 in 6 overs
A change of end for Wheal results in an expensive over. 14 from the over. Pakistan 32/0 in 5 overs. One more over of powerplay left.
Time to break te shackles. Babar hits a boundaryand Rizwan takes a six.
Babar hits his first boundary!
Yorkshire-born Safyaan Sharif bowls the third over for Scotland. 7 runs off it. 14/0 in 3 overs
Brad Wheal shares the new ball with Tahir. He's played some cricket in England, but hasn't had a good outing in the Super 12s so far.
7 for none for pakistan after 2 overs. Looks like Rizwan and Babar want to take it slow and easy in first few overs.
A tidy over from Tahir. 1/0 in 1 over
The players are on the field. Left-arm spinner Hamza Tahir opens the attack for Scotland
From Pakistan’s point of view, this match against Scotland is a chance for them to stay unbeaten right to the semifinals.
I’m sure the men in green will not take Scotland easy. Although Pakistan have done exceptionally - well with almost every player knowing exactly what is required by them and executing the plan accordingly. Babar Azam led from the front with his partner Rizwan. Two changes for Scotland. Calum MacLeod and Alasdair Evans make way for left-arm spinner Hamza Tahir and all-rounder Dylan Budge. This is the first Super 12s game for Tahir and Budge.
Pakistan line up with the same XI that has got them this far.
The lights are on the flags are flying… the stage is set for Pakistan vs Scotland. Even though this match is of no consequence for Pakistan they would like to finish unbeaten in their group. Will it be like a walk in the park? It will be interesting to watch…
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
Pakistan riding high, should cruise past Scotland
Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor
Pakistan and Scotland are at the opposite ends of the spectrum in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. With four comprehensive wins from four games, Pakistan are riding high as they take on Scotland, who have been winless in the Super 12s.
The Sharjah fixture on Sunday offers Pakistan a chance to make the final tweaks ahead of the semifinals. For Scotland, it affords another opportunity to show that they are ready to graduate to the upper echelons of cricket. After an excellent performance in Round One, the Scots have fallen away.
So Pakistan should win the game with ease. Follow the updates to find out how they do it.