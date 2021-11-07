Pakistan seek fifth win, while Scotland are chasing their first in the Super 12s

Pakistan are on the charge Image Credit: AP

Pakistan have won all their four games in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Scotland have lost all four. Can Pakistan make it five wins from five games, or will the Scots pick up their first points when the two sides meet in Sharjah on Sunday? Follow all the updates here...

Live score here

06:51PM



Babar and Fakhar are looking build a partnership… but no - Fakhar is gone, caught on the boundary! 59 for 2 in 9.4 overs

06:42PM



When it comes to the batting line-up, all seems to be working so far for Pakistan, but Fakhar Zaman needs to fire as he doesn’t seem to be in rhythm. Babar knows that once Fakhar gets going then there’s no stopping him.

06:36PM



Rizwan is gone. Caught behind

06:35PM



Another good from Scotland's Safyaan Sharif to end the powerplay. He's bowled a tight line. No loose balls and no width. Pakistan 25/0 in 6 overs

06:25PM



A change of end for Wheal results in an expensive over. 14 from the over. Pakistan 32/0 in 5 overs. One more over of powerplay left.

06:22PM



Time to break te shackles. Babar hits a boundaryand Rizwan takes a six.

06:19PM



Babar hits his first boundary!

06:18PM



Yorkshire-born Safyaan Sharif bowls the third over for Scotland. 7 runs off it. 14/0 in 3 overs

06:15PM



Brad Wheal shares the new ball with Tahir. He's played some cricket in England, but hasn't had a good outing in the Super 12s so far.

7 for none for pakistan after 2 overs. Looks like Rizwan and Babar want to take it slow and easy in first few overs.

06:08PM



A tidy over from Tahir. 1/0 in 1 over

06:04PM



The players are on the field. Left-arm spinner Hamza Tahir opens the attack for Scotland

06:00PM



From Pakistan’s point of view, this match against Scotland is a chance for them to stay unbeaten right to the semifinals.

I’m sure the men in green will not take Scotland easy. Although Pakistan have done exceptionally - well with almost every player knowing exactly what is required by them and executing the plan accordingly. Babar Azam led from the front with his partner Rizwan. Two changes for Scotland. Calum MacLeod and Alasdair Evans make way for left-arm spinner Hamza Tahir and all-rounder Dylan Budge. This is the first Super 12s game for Tahir and Budge.

05:48PM



Pakistan line up with the same XI that has got them this far.

05:44PM



The lights are on the flags are flying… the stage is set for Pakistan vs Scotland. Even though this match is of no consequence for Pakistan they would like to finish unbeaten in their group. Will it be like a walk in the park? It will be interesting to watch…

05:40PM



Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat

05:38PM



Pakistan riding high, should cruise past Scotland

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor