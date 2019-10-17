Stephen Fleming, Andy Flower, Hashim Amla, Mushtaq Ahmad and Tom Moody during the Players’ draft of the Abu Dhabi T10 League in capital on Wednesday. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Delhi Bulls’ coach Stephen Fleming will implement the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings’ winning formula in the Abu Dhabi T10 to be held from November 14 to 24 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Fleming transformed Chennai into one of the most successful teams in the IPL by following his coaching philosophy of retaining experienced campaigners.

In the Abu Dhabi T10 draft held at Dusit Thani hotel on Wednesday night, Fleming along with Bulls’ team mentor Anis Sajan picked the best experienced players.

Speaking after the draft, Fleming, who was also known New Zealand’s shrewdest captain, said: “The first part of our philosophy is to build a core base for the squad. Category A players gave us that opportunity and so we went with Shoaib Malik, Sohail Tanvir and Adil Rashid. We also retained the services of India’s legendary pacer Zaheer Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Kusal Perara. These players together with Eoin Morgan fit very well into this philosophy. To be a successful franchise and be consistent one must continue working with players from last season who we invested a lot of time and energy. This is why we opted to pick players such as Sherfane Rutherford, Amir Yamin, Ali Khan and Muhammad Usman, all of whom had a very good season last year.”

Sajan backed Fleming saying: “I full endorse the philosophies that Fleming brings to this franchise. This year, I put my weight behind speedster Mohammad Hasnain, who clocks 150kph and picked a hat trick in the recent T20 series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The other two names we are excited at getting are Irish batter Paul Striling, Dutch Wicket Keeper Tobias Visee and UAE player, Waheed Ahmed.”

All the champions of limited-overs cricket from around the world will be in action in the Abu Dhabi T10. Teams are excited over having picked the best players in the game and team owners are hoping that their stars will deliver The best coaches in limited-overs cricket are at the helm of each of the eight teams and they sat along with the owners to scoop on players from a list of 110 cricketers which were allotted to them.

Ansh Tandon, one of UAE’s most promising cricketers, who hit an unbeaten century against Sri Lanka in the Asian Cricket Council Under-19 Asia Cup last month, are among the UAE players picked into T10 and he will play under the captaincy of West Indies T20 World Cup winning cup winning captain Darren Sammy and all-rounder Andre Russell for defending champions Northern Warriors. The other UAE players are Rameez Shahzad (Team Abu Dhabi), Chirag Suri (Bangla Tigers), Waheed Ahmad (Delhi Bulls), Zahoor Khan (Deccan Gladiators) UAE captain Ahmad Raza (Karnataka Tuskers).

Incidentally, the new Team Abu Dhabi will have UAE coach Dougie Brown as assistant coach to head coach Trevor Bayliss.

Shaji Ul Mulk, the chairman of the Abu Dhabi T10 league revealed that efforts to rope in former Indian star Yuvraj Singh is on. Commenting on the draft, Matthew Boucher, the CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket said: “The lists of names have now grown into some formidable team sheets, and with everything now assembled, we can’t wait to experience the drama and passion of T10 cricket with local fans and those around the world.”

The teams

Team Abu Dhabi

Owners: Abu Dhabi Sports Council

Coach: Trevor Byliss and Dougie Brown

Icon Player: Moeen Ali

Players: Mohammad Amir, Harry Gurney, Luke Wright, Corey Anderson, Lewis Gregory, Ben Laughlin, Richard Gleeson, Rohan Mustafa, Rameez Shahzad, Hayden Walsh, Niroshan Dickwella, Alex Davies

Bangla Tigers

Owners: Yasin Chowdhury and Shirajuddin Alam

Coach: Aftab Ahmed

Icon Player: Thissera Perera

Players: Colin Ingram, Rilee Rossouw, Robbie Frylinck, Andre Fletcher, Qais Ahmad, James Faulkner, Farhad Reza, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Chiragh Suri, Junaid Siddiqui, Yasir Ali, Mehedi Hasan, Arafat Sunny

Maratha Arabians

Owners: Parvez Khan and Ali Tumbi

Coach: Andy Flower

Icon Player: Chris Lynn

Players: Lasith Malinga, Mohammad Irfan, Dasun Shanaka, Dwayne Bravo, Hazratullah Zazai, Chadwick Walton, Najibullah Zadran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shiraz Ahmed, Mohammad Qasim, James Fuller, Adam Lyth, Nasir Aziz

Delhi Bulls

Owners: Rizwan Sajan, Anis Sajan and Nilesh Bhatnagar

Coach: Stephen Fleming

Icon Player: Eoin Morgan

Players: Shoaib Malik, Sohail Tanveer, Adil Rashid, Kusal Perera, Mohammad Nabi, Muhammad Hasnain, Aamir Yamin, Muhammad Usman, Waheed Ahmed, Tobias Visee, Ali Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Paul Stirling

Deccan Gladiators

Owners: Gaurav Grover

Coach: Mushtaq Ahmed

Icon Player: Shane Watson

Players: Ben Cutting, Kieron Pollard, Tymal Mills, Anton Devcich, Zahir Khan, Mohammad Shahzad, Anwar Ali, Zahoor Khan, Asif Khan, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Mason Crane, Fawad Ahmed

Karnataka Tuskers

Team Owners: Vijay Vyas

Coach: Tom Moody

Icon Player: Hashim Amla

Players: Sandeep Lamichhane, Pat Brown, Evin Lewis, Kesrick Williams, Johnson Charles, Ross Whiteley, Shapoor Zadran, Ahmed Raza, Asif Mumtaz, Nathan Raveendran, Shafiqullah Safiq, Marlon Samuels, Fabian Allen

Northern Warriors

Owners: Mohammad Morani and Ilyas Shahbazi

Coach: Robin Singh

Icon Player: Darren Sammy

Players: Andre Russell, Sam Billings, Lendl Simmons, Wahab Riaz, Chris Green, Rayad Emrit, Nicolas Pooran, Sikandar Raza, Ansh Tandon, Amir Hayat, Mark Deyal, Karim Jannat, George Munsey

Qalandars

Owners: Fawad Rana

Coach: Aaqib Javed

Icon Player: Shahid Afridi