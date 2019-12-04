Eoin Morgan and Delhi Bulls mentor Anis Sajan. Image Credit: Delhi Bulls

Dubai: Delhi Bulls’ star cricketers promised to return for the next edition of the Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 with a mission to ensure that their team is the strongest in the championship.

Skipper Eoin Morgan, who had shaped England’s fearless brand of cricket and helped the team lift the ICC 2019 World Cup, remarked that the level of professionalism shown by the franchise’s management was brilliant though they could not get favourable results this time.

Morgan has informed Team mentor Anis Sajan that Bulls are the team that he would look forward to play again. “I have always enjoyed playing T10 and this is my third year and I have to admit that the off-field experience too was the best. This was purely due to the level of professionalism this franchise has shown especially on our travel and daily requirements. You look forward to play for such a franchise and give the best.”

Sajan, who personally supervised the needs of every cricketer, said: “We did many things to ensure that all players’ needs are met. We took the bold decision to bring players into Dubai early and had warm-up matches, multiple sponsor activities and other franchise obligations. All sponsor commitments were honoured.”

The ease with which everything was done impressed former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan, who said: “It is franchisees like these that make a tournament enjoyable from a players’ perspective.”