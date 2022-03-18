Dubai: Emirates Indoor UAE clinched the Anis Sajan trophy after winning the first bilateral series against Sri Lanka 4-1 at U-Pro (United Pro Sports) last week.
In a highly competitive series, both sides put up incredible performances but the home team were too strong in the end. Some of the top performers from UAE included Jay Joshi and Nashwan Nasir, while captain Kolitha Hapuarachchi and wicketkeeper Shewon Fonseka were the stand out players from the visitors side.
The series was named after Anis Sajan for his contribution to UAE and Sri Lankan Indoor Cricket. Sajan, while presenting the winner’s trophy, congratulated both teams and wished them the very best for future tournaments.
“We witnessed an international standard series and this is a testament to the efforts put in by U-Pro and Manish. Both teams should be proud of their efforts. It has been a historic moment for UAE, having won their first ever series. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, who have been the most successful Asian team, are grooming their next generation players. I’m looking forward to more such series in the future.”
The series was sanctioned by the World Indoor Cricket Federation and sponsored by Nikon, Rasasi Perfumes, Khind Middle East, Nikon, Mai Dubai, IPU Sports, Thambapanni, Direct Trading Technologies, Team Evention and Sri Lankan Business Council.
Individual Award Winners:
Player of the Series: Jay Joshi (Emirates Indoor UAE)
Best Batsman: Dilisara Sasanka (Emirates Indoor UAE)
Best Bowler: Kolitha Hapuarachchi (Sri Lanka).