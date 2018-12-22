Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala cricketer Sanju Samson, who has played for the Rajasthan Royals and also donned the national blue, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Charulatha on Saturday.
The former college mates got wedded in a simple ceremony at a resort in Kovalam, near here, earlier in the day.
“There were just 30 of us from both the families and it was a very simple function,” said Samson.
“We are very happy that we have got the blessings of both the families,” he said.
The marriage was solemnised under the Special Marriage Act.