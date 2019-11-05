Yasin Chowdhury, Chairman of FMC Group and owner of the Bangla Tigers reveals his team plans. Image Credit: Bangla Tigers

Dubai. Following the huge response from Bangladesh expatriates living in the UAE who are wanting to cheer for Bangla Tigers, one of the teams in the oncoming Abu Dhabi T10 League, the franchise have decided to deploy 60 buses to transport Bangladeshi expatriates to the stadium from different parts of the UAE.

This Bangladeshi-owned franchise team has launched a massive community outreach programme across the UAE to meet and encourage Bangladeshi expatriates to watch actions at the Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 15 to 24, 2019.

Yasin Chowdhury, the co-owner of the team said: “We have started our dialogue with the leading members of the large Bangladeshi expatriate community in the UAE. Most of them did not know about Abu Dhabi T10, because there wasn’t any team representing Bangladesh and Bangladeshis in this country.”

The Community Outreach Programme of the team will be held as three roadshows in Ajman, Dubai and Abu Dhabi from November 7 to 9 and a gala jersey unveiling programme on November 13, along with the players of the team. It will be attended by the Bangladeshi expatriate businessmen and prominent professionals, media and social media influencers.

“After knowing that there is a Bangladeshi team, the community members expressed their desire to come to the stadium to support us and enjoy the matches. I’m very happy with the response. Due to the high demand, we have decided to deploy 60 buses to transport Bangladeshi expatriates to the stadium from different parts of the UAE. If we see the need for additional buses, we are ready to provide them so that our expatriates could enjoy the matches and cheer for us. This team is not owned by us. This team is owned by all the Bangladeshis. So as an owner, every Bangladeshi living in UAE has huge responsibility of making our journey a success.”

Nearly a million Bangladeshi expatriates live and work in the UAE. Bangladeshi nationals own more than 50,000 businesses in the UAE and they employ more than 150,000 professionals and workers.

Famous Bangladeshi film star Shakib Khan will be a star performer at the opening ceremony — which will draw a large crowd to the stadium.