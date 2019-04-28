Claire Polosak Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: If the TV ratings for the 2017 Women’s World Cup in England was a pleasant surprise, the presence of women power in a cricket field does not raise enough eyebrows anymore. A biopic on Mithali Raj, Indian women’s team captain and a millionaire, is already in the pipeline while

Australia’s Claire Polosak entered the history books on Saturday by becoming the first female umpire to officiate in a men’s One-day International at the ICC World Cricket League Division Two.

The 31-year-old Polosak stood in the final between tournament hosts Namibia and Oman in Windhoek, Namibia. “There’s no reason why females can’t umpire in cricket. It’s about breaking down barriers, creating awareness so more females can come into the role,” Polosak said.

Polosak became the first woman to umpire an Australian men’s domestic fixture in October 2017 and has overseen 15 women’s ODIs and stood in the semi-final of the Women’s World Twenty20 in 2018.

She and Eloise Sheridan became the first female umpires to officiate on-field together in a professional match in Australia in last year’s Women’s Big Bash League.

“I am thrilled to be the first woman to stand in a men’s ODI and how far I have come as an umpire,” said Polosak.

Polosak’s sharp rise was also acknowledged by Adrian Griffith, the ICC Senior Manager – Umpires and Referees. “Congratulations to Claire for this fantastic achievement of becoming the first woman umpire to stand in a men’s one-day international,” he said.