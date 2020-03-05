Only horse connections, race officials and accredited media will be allowed access into th

Jebel Ali racecourse Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Jebel Ali Racecourse has announced that Friday’s eight-race card will be held behind closed doors as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Only horse connections, race officials and accredited media will be allowed access into the venue.

The official announcement, which was made by the Jebel Ali Racecourse management, said it will not affect the jockey’s, trainers or stable staff.