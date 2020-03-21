Lewis Hamilton Image Credit: Reuters

Monte Carlo: Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says he has been self-isolating for more than a week after meeting people who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hamilton was at a charity event in London on March 4 also attended by actor Idris Elba and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian prime minister. Both were later found to have the virus.

In a message on social media, Hamilton says he’s shown “zero symptoms” but has been isolating himself from other people ever since March 13, when the Australian Grand Prix was called off.