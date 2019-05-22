Dubai: UAE Team Emirates’ Valerio Conti continues to hold on to the pink jersey, with the Italian remaining top of the General Classification (GC) standings after Stage 10 of Giro d’Italia.

With riders returning refreshed after Monday’s rest day, they were greeted with a relatively simple 145km route from Ravenna to Modena, that was almost completely flat. The peloton bided their time, easing themselves back into racing, knowing that a breakaway had little chance of seeing it out to the finish line. But there was chaos in the closing kilometre as a crash at the 800-metre mark took out a number of riders, including UAE Team Emirates’ Simone Consonni.

Just 10 riders managed to escape the chaos to contest the bunched sprint finish, which was eventually won by Arnaud Demare (Groupama — FDJ).