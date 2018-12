Snow in Dubai: Thunder Snow, ridden by Christophe Soumillon and trained by Saeed Bin Surour, wins the Dubai World at Meydan in March. The four-year-old bay colt accelerated on the final turn to come home five-and-three-quarter lengths ahead. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Elite band: Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder Luka Modric ended the stranglehold of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d’Or in December. Image Credit: AFP

Flaming Flemington: Cross Counter, ridden by Kerrin McEvoy, produced a strong late run to win the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse in September. Image Credit: AFP

High and low: Australia thrashed England to win the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney to clinch the series 4-0 in January. But later in the year, three Aussies were caught with ball-tampering and earned bans. Image Credit: AFP

In familiar territory: Two-time champions Chennai Super Kings, who were banned for two years in a betting scandal, returned to clinch their third Indian Premier League crown. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Lions defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final of IPL XI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in May. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Batman returns: India’s captain and top batsman Virat Kohli underlined his supremacy during the year by plundering runs at will against all rivals and in various conditions and in different formats. Image Credit: AFP