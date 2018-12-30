Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.
It’s an unbelievable feeling, and a big pleasure to be here
among all these players. I am still trying to realise that I have become part of a group of exceptional players. To win means I did something really special on the pitch this year, that’s why 2018 was the year for me.
You know my character. This is not right. It’s not fair. How many other men do things? There’s a lot of men out here who have said a lot of things. It’s because I am a
woman, and that’s not right.
It has been a real honour and privilege racing against Sebastian [Vettel]. I have known him since the Formula 3 days and he has been an honest hard-working racing driver and has always raced his heart out. I know he will come back strong.
He was a leader, as a father and as a man. It is difficult to put into words how much you have meant to this football club and to the city of Leicester. I cannot believe this is happening. I am so totally devastated and heartbroken.
It was just a grind out there. I loved every bit of it, the fight and the grind, the tough conditions. I had a hard time not crying coming up that last hole. I just can’t believe I’ve pulled this off.
Do you know what was the result? 3-0. But it also means three Premierships and I won more Premierships alone than the other 19 managers together. Three for me and two for them. So respect man, respect, respect, respect.
I had an immense privilege to live through this as a player 20 years ago and it was in France, so it will be marked in my memory forever, but what the players did together today
is just as beautiful.
It is difficult to say how I’m feeling because it has not sunk in. Winning this was like a dream come true. When I was in the Jockeys Academy I was screaming and crying when Cigar won [the first Dubai World Cup in 1996]. Today I won and it is fantastic.