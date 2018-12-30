Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.

- VIRAT KOHLI, THE INDIA CRICKET CAPTAIN HITS OUT AT A CRICKET FAN WHO SAID HE PREFERRED ENGLISH AND AUSTRALIAN BATSMEN TO INDIAN PLAYERS IN NOVEMBER

It’s an unbelievable feeling, and a big pleasure to be here
among all these players. I am still trying to realise that I have become part of a group of exceptional players. To win means I did something really special on the pitch this year, that’s why 2018 was the year for me.

- LUKA MODRIC, AFTER BREAKING THE MESSI-RONALDO STRANGLEHOLD ON THE BALLON D’OR IN DECEMBER

You know my character. This is not right. It’s not fair. How many other men do things? There’s a lot of men out here who have said a lot of things. It’s because I am a
woman, and that’s not right.

- SERENA WILLIAMS, THE TENNIS STAR LAMBASTS UMPIRE CARLOS RAMOS FOR BEING PENALISED DURING HER DEFEAT TO NAOMI OSAKA IN THE US OPEN FINAL IN SEPTEMBER

It has been a real honour and privilege racing against Sebastian [Vettel]. I have known him since the Formula 3 days and he has been an honest hard-working racing driver and has always raced his heart out. I know he will come back strong.

- LEWIS HAMILTON, AFTER WINNING THE ABU DHABI F1 GRAND PRIX IN NOVEMBER

He was a leader, as a father and as a man. It is difficult to put into words how much you have meant to this football club and to the city of Leicester. I cannot believe this is happening. I am so totally devastated and heartbroken.

- KASPER SCHMEICHEL, THE LEICESTER CITY GOALKEEPER SPEAKING AFTER THE DEATH OF OWNER VICHAI SRIVADDHANAPRABHA IN A HELICOPTER CRASH IN OCTOBER

It was just a grind out there. I loved every bit of it, the fight and the grind, the tough conditions. I had a hard time not crying coming up that last hole. I just can’t believe I’ve pulled this off.

- TIGER WOODS, AFTER WINNING TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP IN ATLANTA IN SEPTEMBER, HIS FIRST TITLE IN FIVE YEARS

Do you know what was the result? 3-0. But it also means three Premierships and I won more Premierships alone than the other 19 managers together. Three for me and two for them. So respect man, respect, respect, respect.

- JOSE MOURINHO, THE MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER RANTS AT THE GATHERED MEDIA FOLLOWING A 3-0 LOSS TO TOTTENHAM IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE IN AUGUST

I had an immense privilege to live through this as a player 20 years ago and it was in France, so it will be marked in my memory forever, but what the players did together today
is just as beautiful.

- DIDIER DESCHAMPS, THE FRANCE COACH REALISES HIS ACHIEVEMENT AT WINNING THE WORLD CUP IN JULY

It is difficult to say how I’m feeling because it has not sunk in. Winning this was like a dream come true. When I was in the Jockeys Academy I was screaming and crying when Cigar won [the first Dubai World Cup in 1996]. Today I won and it is fantastic.

- CHRISTOPHE SOUMILLON, THUNDER SNOW JOCKEY AFTER WINNING THE DUBAI WORLD CUP