Look: Who said what? Van Gaal, Southgate, Scaloni, Deschamps and Martinez react to 2022 Qatar World Cup draw
Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal are opponents we know nothing about, admits Netherlands manager
Published:
April 02, 2022 11:16
Reuters
LOUIS VAN GAAL, NETHERLANDS COACH (Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands) "Those are opponents we know nothing about. At least, I don't and I assume our analysts don't either so they have a lot of work to do in the coming period."
GARETH SOUTHGATE, ENGLAND COACH (Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine) "(The U.S. and Iran)... are teams we've not played for a while and the third is an unknown but throws up a possible British derby. "For us we're (playing) on day one so it's quite clear now what our programme looks like with the end of the Premier League season and getting out here as quickly as possible."
HARRY KANE, ENGLAND CAPTAIN "Always exciting to see who we get in the group! Playing on the opening day will be incredible as well."
LIONEL SCALONI, ARGENTINA COACH (Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland) "We're good and I believe in us. We can't complain (about the rivals) but neither can we be content."
DIDIER DESCHAMPS, FRANCE COACH (Group D: France, Australia/UAE/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia) "It could have been easier or harder. We know Denmark well and we will get to know each other even better with our matches in the Nations League in June and September."
LUIS ENRIQUE, SPAIN COACH (Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan) "It's a strong group if you take into consideration Germany but we are on top of the group because of our merits, the work we have being doing in recent years."
ROBERTO MARTINEZ, BELGIUM COACH (Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia) "It's a really challenging draw. It's good that we play a little bit later in the tournament ... so our preparation could be a little bit longer. A really tough draw for different reasons but fantastic teams to look forward to."
GREGG BERHALTER, U.S. COACH "We're familiar with a lot of their players so I think it's a great game ... I think England have a big history in the World Cup and it's great for us to be able to play them. There's always a lot of attention around that game. If Ukraine makes it there, it's a wonderful accomplishment."
