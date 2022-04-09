1 of 12
Mayank Agarwal captain of Punjab Kings and Hardik Pandya Captain of Gujarat Titans at the toss during match 16 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai.
Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab bat during the match.
Hardik Pandya of Gujarat celebrates the wicket of Agarwal.
Jonny Bairstow of Punjab dives for the crease.
Lockie Ferguson of Gujarat celebrates the wicket of Bairstow of Punjab.
Rashid Khan of Gujarat fielding during match.
Shahrukh Khan of Punjab hit a shot during the match. They scored 189 from their allotted 20 overs.
Gujarat Titans openers Matthew Wade and Shubman Gill come out to chase the target.
Punjab celebrate the wicket of Hardik Pandya who was run out for 27 runs.
Rahul Tewatia of Gujarat in action. Just when their chase looked beyond them with 19 runs needed off the last over, Rahul Tewatia struck back-to-back sixes off the last two balls of Odeon Smith to fetch his team an improbable six-wicket win.
Gujarat celebrate their unbelievable victory. Gujarat have now won all three of their matches while Punjab have won two out of four.
Shubman Gill and Rahul Tewatia of Gujarat Titans take a selfie after their incredible performances.
