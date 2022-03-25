1 of 10
Azzurri out! European champions Italy have missed their second World Cup in a row after being stunned by minnows North Macedonia 1-0. The players fell to their knees at the full time whistle at Renzo Barbera stadium, in Palermo, Italy.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 10
The four-time world champions crashed out following a sensational injury-time strike from Alexsandar Trajkovski. The long range effort beat Gianluigi Donnarumma to cause pandemonium.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 10
Italy boss Roberto Mancini was left frustrated on the touchline as the Azzurri failed to make a breakthrough despite having 32 shots on goal.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 10
Macedonia are dreaming of their first World Cup after only being formed in 1991 but the minnows will have to do it the hard way as they must travel to Portugal for their play-off final on Tuesday.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 10
Portugal kept their 2022 World Cup hopes alive as they beat Turkey 3-1 after the visitors missed a late penalty in the play-off semi-final in Porto.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 10
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo lead by example during the match at the Dragao stadium and will be looking forward to playing in his fifth World Cup - if they beat plucky Macedonia.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 10
Wales players celebrate after the match against Austria at Cardiff City stadium, in Cardiff, Britain. Wales won 2-1.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 10
Gareth Bale scored two great goals to take his country one step closer to qualifying for their first World Cup since 1958.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 10
Robin Quaison's extra-time winner took Sweden past the Czech Republic 1-0 and into a World Cup play-off final with Poland.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 10
The Swedes will be boosted by the return of striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic against Poland. The AC Milan star last played in a World Cup in 2006.
Image Credit: Reuters