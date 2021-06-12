1 of 10
Goals from Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne helped Italy crush Turkey in the Group A encounter of the European Championships at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Friday. | Above: Turkey's Kenan Karaman in action with Italy's Manuel Locatelli.
Image Credit: Pool via REUTERS
The first half ended goalless but the deadlock was broken in the second period when Turkey's Merih Demiral ended up registering an own goal (pictured) and in the end, Italy walked away with a comfortable 3-0 victory.
Image Credit: AFP
It looked like Turkey's defence was up to the mark in the first half as Italy found it tough to find a breakthrough. They had half chances and saw a penalty appeal turned down. | Above: Turkey's Cengiz Under in action with Italy's Leonardo Spinazzola.
Image Credit: Pool via REUTERS
In the second half, things changed following the own goal and the floodgates opened for Italy who looked a threat every time they ventured forward. | Above: Italian players celebrate after Demiral’s own goal.
Image Credit: Pool via REUTERS
In the 66th minute, Immobile grabbed Italy’s second with an opportunist strike (pictured) and Turkey were dead and buried and never looked like staging a comeback.
Image Credit: AFP
The final nail in the coffin came in the 79th minute as Insigne got the third (pictured) following a mistake from the keeper, and in truth Italy could have had a few more. They registered 24 shots and dominated the possession throughout.
Image Credit: AFP
Italy fans in the stands at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome, were delighted with the performance of the team who have now gone 28 games unbeaten. They have won their last 9 games without conceding a single goal too.
Image Credit: Pool via REUTERS
Turkey's Caglar Soyuncu was shown a yellow card by referee Danny Makkelie but although they were soundly beaten last night, they may still fancy their chances of progressing to the last 16 of the tournament.
Image Credit: Pool via REUTERS
Italy's Domenico Berardi in action with Turkey's Caglar Soyuncu. Italy had eight shots on target while Turkey had none. Much was expected from Roberto Mancini's side and they did not disappoint. Can they go all the way?
Image Credit: Pool via REUTERS
Italy's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates after scoring the third goal. Italy will next take on Switzerland on Wednesday, June 16 while Turkey will square off against Wales on the same day.
Image Credit: Pool via REUTERS