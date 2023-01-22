1 of 14
People light incense sticks to pray for good fortune at Lama Temple (Yonghe Temple) on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit in Beijing, China, January 22, 2023.
Image Credit: REUTERS
People pray to mark the start of the Lunar New Year in Surabaya on January 22, 2023, which ushers in the Year of the Rabbit.
Image Credit: AFP
People try to catch lai see (red envelope) and goodies being thrown by employees of a grocery store during lunar new year celebrations in the Chinatown area of Manila on January 22, 2023. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
Dragon and lion dance groups perform along a street during lunar new year celebrations in the Chinatown area of Manila on January 22, 2023. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
People pray at a temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year in Denpasar, on Indonesia's resort island of island on January 22, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
People gather at a Taoist temple to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Phuket, Thailand January 22, 2023.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A path decorated with lanterns at a public park in Beijing on the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Image Credit: AP
Worshippers wearing face masks make offerings of incense sticks while visiting a temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year in Taipei, Taiwan January 22, 2023.
Image Credit: REUTERS
People light incense sticks on the first day of the lunar new year at Sin Sze Si Ya temple in Kuala Lumpur on January 22, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Wong Tai Sin Temple in Hong Kong.
Image Credit: AP
A family poses for a picture outside their house as they gather to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Phuket, Thailand January 22, 2023.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Members of a Chinese dragon dance group perform during lunar new year celebrations in the Chinatown area of Manila on January 22, 2023. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
A man pray inside a Chinese temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year in Yangon's Chinatown on January 22, 2023 which ushers in the Year of the Rabbit.
Image Credit: AFP