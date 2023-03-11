1 of 10
Women practice yoga in a local train on the occasion of International Women's Day in Mumbai, India, March 8, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 10
A plane passes in front of a full moon, known as the worm moon, in Manchester, Britain, March 7, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 10
A Buddhist monk lights up a candle light at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony commemorating Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province outside Bangkok, Thailand, March 6, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
Cars are driven along a snow-covered road in Lever Causeway, near Birkenhead, north west England, on March 10, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
Havva Arslan holds the hand of her son Saltuk, 9 years old, in the container home where the family lives, next to a petrol station, after they were all rescued from the rubble of their home in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Nurdagi, Turkey, March 4, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
Motorists cross over the Penang Bridge in George Town on Malaysia's Penang Island on March 11, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 10
People shelter inside a subway station during an air raid alert in Kyiv, Ukraine March 9, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
People take shelter while others run around a traditional "torito" (little bull), a frame for fireworks made of paper mache, reed, wood and wires in the form of a bull, during celebrations of San Juan de Dios held in the framework of the National Pyrotechnic Festival, in Tultepec, Mexico State, Mexico, on March 8, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
An aerial view shows the drought-induced drop in the water levels at the Abu Lehya river in the Dhi Qar province on March 6, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 10
Students daubed in 'Gulal' or coloured powder celebrate Holi, the Hindu spring festival of colours at the Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on March 6, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP