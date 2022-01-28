1 of 15
A fox stands on a snow hill as extreme cold weather hits Montreal, Canada.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 15
Army soldiers play with children on the snow-covered Darhal Budhal Range as the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir receives fresh snowfall, in Rajouri.
Image Credit: ANI
3 of 15
A Des Moines resident removes snow after Winter Storm Izzy in Des Moines, Iowa.
Image Credit: Reiters
4 of 15
Khan Sahab is covered in a thick blanket of snow as the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir receives fresh snowfall, in Budgam.
Image Credit: ANI
5 of 15
A view shows vineyard covered in snow in Kefraya, western Bekaa, Lebanon.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 15
A view of the Kongtong Mountain after a snowfall in Pingliang, in China's northwestern Gansu province.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 15
A view of snow covered Hamilton, Ontario, Canada after a snowstorm.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 15
Kurdish people play on a snow-covered park, in Sulaimaniyah, Iraq.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 15
A child plays with the snow at Deoksu Palace in Seoul, South Korea.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 15
A man walks by the Danube river as snow storm hits Belgrade, Serbia.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 15
Firemen plough snow around a car as abandoned vehicles are covered in snow on the Attiki Odos motorway, following heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece.
Image Credit: Reuters
12 of 15
Snow covers the Sariyer district of Istanbul, Turkey.
Image Credit: Reuters
13 of 15
A man pulls sledge with a tourist in a snow-covered field in Gulmarg, a ski resort and one of the main tourist attractions in the Kashmir region.
Image Credit: Reuters
14 of 15
Snow covers a neighborhood during a winter storm in Dayton, Ohio.
Image Credit: Reuters
15 of 15
The snow covered Ancient Temple of Parthenon atop the Acropolis hill after a heavy snowfall in Athens.
Image Credit: AFP