French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he arrives to deliver a speech during his victory rally at the Champs de Mars in Paris, April 24.
Image Credit: Reuters
French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) presidential candidate Marine Le Pen smiles after delivering a speech at the Pavillon d'Armenonville in Paris on April 24, 2022 following the announcement of the first projections by polling firms of the French presidential election's second round results.
Image Credit: AFP
Emmanuel Macron, France's president, right, and wife Brigitte Macron celebrate on stage following the second round of voting in the French presidential election in Paris.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
French President Emmanuel Macron kisses the hand of his wife, French first lady Brigitte Macron, during his victory rally at the Champ de Mars,
Image Credit: Reuters
Marine Le Pen, French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures to the media at the Pavillon d'Armenonville after her defeat in the second round of the 2022 French presidential election, in Paris
Image Credit: Reuters
Supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron react after the results in the second round vote near the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Image Credit: Reuters
Macron is the first French president to win a second term for two decades
Image Credit: AFP
Supporters of Emmanuel Macron, France's president, celebrate following the second round of voting in the French presidential election, in Paris.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
French President and La Republique en Marche (LREM) party candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron (L) kisses the hand of Egyptian opera singer Farrah El Dibany after his victory in France's presidential election, at the Champ de Mars in Paris, on April 24, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron celebrates with supporters in front of the Eiffel Tower Paris
Image Credit: AP
Supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron wait on his election night speech in Paris
Image Credit: AP