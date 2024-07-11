1 of 8
Mexico: It's not quite a galaxy far, far away, but about 20 people gather at dusk in a park in southern Mexico to practice fencing with glowing lightsabers - a sport inspired by the "Star Wars" saga.
Lightsaber duelling has grown in popularity in recent years, and France's fencing federation now recognizes it as an official sport and holds national championships.
In Mexico, the Jedi Knight Academy teaches fencing "with lightsabers in the style of the Jedi teachings", referring to the fictional guardians of peace and justice in the popular movie franchise created by legendary filmmaker George Lucas.
The academy offers a "playful sport with lightsabers, in a safe and fun way," Mauricio Rodriguez, an 18-year-old student, told AFP.
Both male and female participants, some dressed in masks and long capes, were lured by their love of science fiction and the chance to exercise.
Students must follow steps in their training: from the apprentice "padawan" to "knight," "grand knight," and "master."
The academy has spread to several states in Mexico and will, on July 21, hold "a national tournament of lightsaber duels," open "to all enthusiasts, from Padawans to Jedi masters."
One of the academy's founders, Ulises Vazquez, told local media that he wants to transform the practice into a real sporting discipline with the approval of the National Sports Commission (Conade).
