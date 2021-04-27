1 of 11
People visit RoozenGaarde during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Mount Vernon, Washington, U.S. The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, which was virtual in 2020 because of the pandemic, is allowing visitors at limited capacity.
Image Credit: REUTERS
The valley has 350 acres of flowers. This includes 50 acres of fields and a 5-acre garden at Roozengaarde.
People take photos in front of a school bus at RoozenGaarde during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. Down the street, Tulip Town will allow visitors to purchase a three-hour timeslot and allow up to 3,000 visitors at a time.
A man sunbathes on the grass at RoozenGaarde.
Visitors must follow social distancing and masks are required.
Sindhu Priya takes photos of flowers at the RoozenGaarde display garden during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival.
People walk by multicolored tulips at RoozenGaarde.
A "Party Clown" fringed tulip.
Visitors walk past a field of yellow tulips at RoozenGaarde during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival.
Anupama H. takes a photo with daughter Prisha.
Various flowers in bloom at Roozengaarde in Mount Vernon during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival.
