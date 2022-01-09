1 of 10
The year of purple: Pantone’s Colour of the Year for 2022 is their very own creation — a blue-purple (blurple?) shade called Very Peri. Incidentally, that shade is similar to the colour trend that we predict is going to be on everyone’s dressing tables this year. Purple, often considered the colour of royalty, will be seen in make-up items in various shades and undertones so that it suits everyone. Purple blush is already going viral on social media for its uniqueness and, ultimately, for it being a beautiful shade on darker skin. It works especially well in place of pink blush, which can sometimes look too overdone and obvious. Purple eyeshadow and plum lipsticks might also make a comeback in a big way this year. If you’re keen on trying out the trend, opt for a purple cream blush for a subtle look or a rich plum lip gloss for just a hint of colour.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
2 of 10
Skincare minimalism: The maximalist 10-step routines, with too many active ingredients and too many bottles on the shelf, is phasing out — thank goodness! In its place comes pared-down routines that take the pressure off people to buy everything and use them all at the same time. Even though collecting skincare can be fun, in reality the average person needs only a few items to have healthy skin — a cleanser, a moisturiser, a serum and sunscreen. Additional items such as toners and face oils add to the experience and have definite benefits, but it’s down to personal preference.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
3 of 10
Sustainability: Minimalism and sustainability go hand in hand as more and more consumers put emphasis on seeking out brands that use eco-friendly packaging and ingredients, and on avoiding the urge to overbuy products. Even though beauty influencer culture still lends to the idea of buying new releases as frequently as they are launched, 2022 might see more consumers and brands get involved in the beauty sustainability movement than ever before.
Image Credit: Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels
4 of 10
Celebrity and influencer brands: Speaking of influencers... we’re going to see more and more make-up and skincare brands from beauty YouTubers, Instagram stars and more. Many celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez [pictured], Alicia Keys and Jennifer Aniston, entered the beauty arena in 2021 with their brands and we predict that the trend will keep going in 2022. It’s up to the consumer to decide if those products are worth buying.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/jlobeauty
5 of 10
Over blushing: Break out the blushes because in 2022 it’s going to be totally acceptable to go all out. The over blushing trend has been often seen on the red carpet, with models sporting vivid shades all the way onto the eyelids and the forehead. The average make-up lover won’t have to go that far, though. Blend the blush very well up until the temples or right above it for a modern and romantic look. The key is to balance out the area that is covered and the intensity of the blush. When in doubt, use a light hand and keep adding more slowly.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
6 of 10
Tinted moisturiser: Mask-wearing during the pandemic has made it annoying to wear a full face of make-up. The foundation gets all over the mask, the mask smears your make-up and the combination of the friction of the mask and the products on the face causes can cause breakouts. In 2022, the tinted moisturiser will make life easier by offering a light touch of coverage for a fresh look. It’s also a way to embrace your natural skin a bit more.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
7 of 10
Skincare technology: LED masks and microcurrent facial tonic devices used to be niche items that only the most invested skincare enthusiasts would splurge on for their daily rituals. However, in 2022 we might see more people dabbling in the tech aspect of skincare. LED masks use lights of different wavelengths to stimulate the skin in beneficial ways. For example, blue light is used to target acne-causing bacterial, while red light helps boost collagen production. Microcurrent devices are a staple in the aesthetician’s office and now there are home versions available to help tone the muscles in the face and leave users with lifted and more youthful features. (Always exercise caution and follow the instructions for such devices.)
Image Credit: Shutterstock
8 of 10
Focus on hair care: Whether it’s the rising popularity of niche hair care brands or the intense love for that pricey little item called the Dyson Airwrap, it’s evident that people have been enjoying taking care of their hair and 2022 is going to see the trend explode. Unique hair care brands (maybe even sustainable ones) will be in demand and people will also seek out more natural options in their shampoos, conditioners and treatments. Skincare brands are also likely to release treatments specifically to address hair and scalp issues.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
9 of 10
Body care: It’s not enough to use a bar of soap and an off-the-shelf body cream anymore. In the new year, people are going to be treating themselves to rich oils and balms, body washes with unusual perfume notes, luxe body serums and more. In a way, it’s like treating the body much like the faces, and giving it some extra love.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
10 of 10
Perfume renaissance: Have you ever been stopped in the street and asked what perfume you’re wearing? If not, that’s the goal in 2022. We’re going to be looking for little-known brands producing unforgettable and fun notes, ones that will have heads turning. More expensive perfume brands might also see in an increase in patronage, as people get more brave and YOLO with their choices.
Image Credit: Shutterstock