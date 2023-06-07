1 of 6
Sonnalli Seygall tied knot with her long-time boyfriend and restauranteur Ashesh L Sajnani on Wednesday at a Gurdwara in Mumbai. The star took to social media and shared first photos of their wedding ceremony and wrote, "Sabr & Shukr''.
Image Credit: insta/ sonnalliseygall
2 of 6
The actress who made a radiant bride, for her big day wore pastel-shade lehenga with a statement emerald and diamond necklace along with massive matching studs.
Image Credit: insta/ sonnalliseygall
3 of 6
If the dreamy pictures are anything to go by, these two looked like a match made in heaven.
Image Credit: Insta/ sonnalliseygall
4 of 6
Politician Nilesh Narayan Rane and actors Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Omkar Kapoor, Shama Sikander, Sahil Salathia, Karan Grover, Mandira Bedi and filmmaker Luv Ranjan were snapped as they arrived for the wedding.
Image Credit: IANS
5 of 6
Meanwhile, earlier celebrity mehendi artist of choice at Bollywood weddings Veena Nagda posted photos from the actress' mehendi ceremony.
Image Credit: insta/veenanagda
6 of 6
She wrote "Congratulations to this lovely couple Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani. Wish you a happily married life."
Image Credit: insta/Veena Nagda