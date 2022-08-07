1 of 11
The popularity of social media platforms such as Instagram has been increasing worldwide, especially in places like South Korea. The followers’ list of top South Korean celebrities has been surging daily. Jennie of Blackpinck is the top celebrity with her followers reaching a whopping 68.7 million, followed by BTS. In this article, we take a look at some of the top South Korean celebrities with the maximum number of Instagram followers.
1. JENNIE KIM: Singer, rapper and actress from the K-pop girl group Blackpink was born in South Korea in 1996 but grew up in Auckland, New Zealand, before returning to South Korea during her high-school years. Jennie is also set to make her Hollywood acting debut with the HBO series 'The Idol'.
2. BTS: The seven-member boy band, Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS ), is at the forefront of South Korean pop music and has helped build a global fan base for K-pop since their debut in 2013. Last year, BTS became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards.
3. JISOO: Kim Ji-soo, popularly known as Jisoo, debuted as the oldest of the four members of girl group Blackpink in 2016 with the release of their album 'Square One'. Jisoo, whom Time Magazine called "Blackpink's mood-maker" has recently started her acting career as she stars in the Disney+ original K-drama series, Snowdrop.
4. ROSÉ: K-pop singer Rosé, whose full name is Roseanne Park, grew up in Australia and New Zealand before moving to South Korea and signing with the YG Entertainment agency. ‘R’ marks her first-ever solo release since making her debut in BLACKPINK in 2016.
5. V : Kim Tae-hyung, popularly known as V, the singer and songwriter of BTS. The K-pop star broke two Guinness World Records in December last year and was named the fastest individual to gain followers on the social media platform.
6. BLACKPINK: Blackpink made their debut in August 2016 with mini album ‘Square One’, that featured the tracks ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’. Since then, the foursome -- Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa -- have been breaking records and have released hits such as ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’ and ‘Kill This Love’.
7. JUNGKOOK: Jungkook, named as 'King Of Sold Out', is a vocalist at BTS and is also the youngest member of the South Korean boy band. His self-produced songs are ‘Still With You’ in 2020 and ‘My You’ in 2022.
8. JIMIN: Jimin’s original name is Park Ji-min and has so far released three solo songs: ‘Lie’, ‘Serendipity’ and ‘Filter’. He was featured in the January 2020 update of the Official Chart's top 40 list, having multiple solo songs.
9. JIN: Jin’s real name is Kim Seok-jin and has released three solo tracks with BTS: ‘Awake" in 2016’, ‘Epiphany’ in 2018, and ‘Moon’ in 2020. ‘Tonight’, Kim’s first independent song, was released in 2019.
10. RM: The rapper RM debuted as the group’s leader in 2013 and released his first solo mixtape 'RM' in 2015. RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, released his second mixtape, Mono, in 2018. Some of the artists he had collaborated include Warren G, Gaeko, Wale, Younha, and Lil Nas X.
