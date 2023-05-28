1 of 10
Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” won the Palme d’Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in a ceremony Saturday that handed the festival’s prestigious top prize to a twisty French Alps courtroom drama: A full list of winners follows.
Image Credit: Reuters
British director Jonathan Glazer pose with the trophy flanked by Polish producer Ewa Puszczynska (L) and producer Jim Wilson during a photocall after he won the Grand Prix for the film "The Zone Of Interest" during the closing ceremony of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 27, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Cast members Alma Poysti and Jussi Vatanen, who received the Jury Prize award for the film "Kuolleet lehdet" (Fallen Leaves - Les feuilles mortes) on behalf of director Aki Kaurismaki, pose during the photocall after the closing ceremony of the 76th Cannes Film Festival.
Image Credit: Reuters
Vietnamese-French director Tran Anh Hung poses with the trophy during a photocall after he won the Best Director prize for the film "La Passion de Dodin Bouffant" (The Pot-au-Feu) during the closing ceremony of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
Image Credit: AFP
Japanese director Kore-Eda Hirokazu poses with the trophy during a photocall after he accepted the Best Screenplay prize for the film "Kaibutsu" (Monster) on behalf of Japanese writer Sakamoto Yuji during the closing ceremony of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.
Image Credit: AFP
Merve Dizdar, Best Actress award winner for her role in the film "Kuru Otlar Ustune" (About Dry Grasses - Les herbes seches), poses during the photocall after the closing ceremony of the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.
Image Credit: Reuters
Koji Yakusho, winner of the award for best actor for 'Perfect Days', poses for photographers during a photo call following the awards ceremony at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Image Credit: AP
Michael Douglas receives the Honorary Palme d'Or tonight at the Cannes Film Festival to celebrate his career.
Image Credit: Reuters
Director Thien An Pham, Camera d'Or award winner for the film "Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell" (L'Arbre Aux Papillons D'or) and Anais Demoustier, President of the Camera d'Or Jury, stand on stage during the closing ceremony of the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.
Image Credit: Reuters
(From L) Icelandic director Gunnur Martinsdottir Schluter and French Hungarian director Flora Anna Buda pose during a photocall for the short films at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.
Image Credit: AFP