Who’s the queen of selfies? Is it Kylie Jenner or Bella Hadid who has mastered the art of taking glorious selfies? We round up a list of stars who are good at this:
Image Credit: insta/kimkardashian
Reality television star Kylie Jenner starts off the list. Whether she does it alone in a restroom or with her lovely daughter Stormi while sporting matching costumes, Kylie has undoubtedly mastered the art of mirror shots throughout the years.
Image Credit: insta/kyliejenner
Bella Hadid is a model skilled at striking a pose, whether for a photographer or when taking a selfie. The gorgeous brunette, who frequently posts numerous exquisite images of herself on Instagram, is yet another celebrity who consistently captures herself in the mirror while getting her makeup done.
Image Credit: insta/bellahadid
We are all big fans of the rap queen Nicki Minaj, but did you know she was a mirror selfie fan? (Wait! Does that make us a fan of mirror selfies?) Considering how often she takes them, there is no doubt that she is one of the biggest mirror selfie queens! Whether it's her dressing room or living room, it doesn't matter — if there's a mirror, chances are that Nicki Minaj will take advantage of it.
Image Credit: insta/nickiminaj
Kim Kardashian may be the pioneer in her family in taking amazing, sometimes controversial, mirror selfies. Joining her sisters on this list, Kim K is an expert at the Insta-favourite pose in the gym, at home and even with her little ones.
Image Credit: insta/kimkardashian
Singer Ariana Grande is known to post well-framed selfies, specifically mirror selfies. While she isn't as consistent in posting them, the ones she does post go viral instantly.
Image Credit: insta/arianagrande
Disha Patani is popular on social media not only because she's a gorgeous actress but because she shares lots of fitness content and her 'unfiltered' mirror selfies from her travel diaries and life updates.
Image Credit: insta/ dishapatani
Disney darling Selena Gomez quit social media recently after becoming the most followed female on Instagram. However, her selfies are still worth looking at.
Image Credit: Insta/selenagomez
Janhvi Kapoor gram is all about her 'Selfie Series'. The actress often shares her moods, clothing tryouts, vanity diaries inspirations. She's good at taking goofy and stunning pictures too.
Image Credit: insta/ janhvikapoor
Ananya Panday is another young actress who seems to have has figured out the selfie game. She's good at this and updates her fans on travel and holidays.
Image Credit: insta/ananyapanday