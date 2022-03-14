1 of 8
Above: Ananya Pandey. The red-carpet of an event in Mumbai was rich in stars with Bollywood big-wigs such as Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu and Kartik Aryan in attendance. Here’s a look at the A-listers who impressed at Sunday’s fashion-forward show.
Image Credit: ANI
2 of 8
Kriti Sanon’s elegant ensemble swept the red carpet as she walked – her lavender train trailing behind her. Her team helped her keep the dust off all the way to the carpet, where Malhotra came to her aid.
Image Credit: Insta/kritisanon
3 of 8
Speaking of the ‘A Gentleman’ actor – his chivalrous act got him noticed by fans who helped the photo go viral.
Image Credit: ANI
4 of 8
Malhotra’s rumoured girlfriend, actor Kiara Advana, meanwhile was sunshine in her yellow dress with the thigh slit.
Image Credit: Insta/kiaraaliaadvani
5 of 8
Taapsee Pannu attended the event in a ruffled red gown. She mentioned on her Instagram Stories that it takes 'a village' to get ready for a red carpet appearance.
Image Credit: Insta/
6 of 8
Versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was present at the event too, and dressed to the nines in red, blue and white.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 8
'Manmarziyaan' star
Image Credit: Insta/vickykaushal09
8 of 8
Ageless beauty Rekha arrived for the awards ceremony in a white silk saree.
Image Credit: ANI