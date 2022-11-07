1 of 6
Singer Palak Muchhal and composer Mithoon Sharma were the picture of elegance as the got married in Mumbai on Sunday after dating for a number of years. The two lovebirds were wed at an intimate ceremony attended by family. After that, they held a wedding reception that was attended by a galaxy of stars such as Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher and Rashami Desai, among others.
Image Credit: instagram/palakmuchhal3's
2 of 6
The pair dropped the wedding glimpses to Instagram earlier today with the ideal comments, which read, "aaj hm do sdaiv ke liye ek hue / And forever begins... [?]."
Image Credit: insta/ palakmuchhal3
3 of 6
In the wedding pictures, Mithoon and Palak Muchhal looked stunning together. Mithoon could be seen donning a fantastic ensemble of a maroon pagadi and shawl with his golden sherwani. On the other side, Palak appears elegant in a crimson lehenga with heavy embroidery and a chuda. Social media users are gushing about how beautiful the bride and groom look in their wedding photos, which are going viral. Singer Armaan Malik was seen happily posing with the couple.
Image Credit: insta/ lisakkmithoon
4 of 6
Indian woman cricketer Smriti Mandhana was also spotted at the reception ceremony.
Image Credit: insta/ sm18_crush
5 of 6
Music director and singer Sonu Nigam showed up to wish the couple and posed for the paparazzi.
Image Credit: insta/ sm18_crush
6 of 6
Earlier in the week, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff attended Muchhal's Mehendi ceremony.
Image Credit: ANI