Hopefully, I asked the nice repairmen for tips on more reliable brands. I got but a regretful shrug. It turns out that refrigerators like the My First Fridge — the kind that quietly chug along decade after decade while needing only minor repairs — really are a thing of the past. According to the National Association of Home Builders, the average lifespan of a refrigerator is now just 13 years. And the German environmental agency found that between 2004 and 2013, the proportion of major appliances that had to be replaced in less than five years due to a defect rose from 3.5 per cent to 8.3 per cent. These days, we do not so much own our appliances as rent them from fate.