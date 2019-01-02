Make a point, but do so clearly. Those are the words of an old teacher, when I was a teenager. No doubt the advice isn’t original. She’d have been taught this by her elders. Miss B, as she will be called, never hesitated to call a spade a spade. Her words were, except once, never minced. We were the guinea pigs on whom she practised being ‘on point’. “Your hair looks like you’ve been rummaging through a dustbin. How long has it been since it was introduced to a comb?” I got asked this a lot, but I wasn’t in a minority. “If you insist on bathing in sweat and coming to class, well I’ll give you one piece of advice: Don’t bother!” We guys, who played cricket and football like it was the last game we were ever going to play, got told that a lot. With the addendum: “Any of the freshly-scented young ladies will tell you, it is disquieting and disgusting. Why? Because scent and sweat never did make a happy mix.” All my educative years were forged in coeducational confines which, elders assured me, was a good thing. “Girls have a stabilising influence on you young tearaways,” one uncle said, an uncle who’d never had the experience and was, consequently, so I was told by another armchair psychologist relative, very possessive of his wife after he married.