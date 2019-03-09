Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah Image Credit: WAM

The emirate of Sharjah sets a role model for investing in human capital while fulfilling people’s essential needs by forming an enviable alignment between the time-honoured legacy of the past, the diverse requirements of contemporary living and the sophisticated modus operandi of the future.

The colossal efforts and the enviable achievements made across the years in the emirate are too great to be expressed in words through an article intended to give the reader a glimpse of the renaissance witnessed under the leadership of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Under the reign of Dr Sultan, the emirate has been witnessing an all-embracing transformational evolution, starting from human development, going all the way down to the restoration of monuments and antiquities. I’d not be exaggerating if I say that the developmental drive championed by Dr Sultan is addressing the minute, personal details of the emirate’s people, both Emiratis and residents. All the emirate’s cities have turned to be forward-thinking platforms tackling key intellectual and cultural issues as part of a wider strategy toward establishing a knowledge-based economy.

In this article, I’m shedding some light on my birthplace, Khor Fakkan, a city that, thanks to Allah Almighty first and foremost, and the directives of Sharjah Ruler, has become a preferred destination relished by all its visitors.

Human development lies at the heart of Sharjah Ruler’s concerns and priorities, where central importance is directed to sowing the seeds of the Homeland’s love among children across nurseries and kindergartens where they are being raised in a way that inculcates the quintessential Emirati values of moderation, tolerance, inclusion and acceptance of others.

These efforts are carried on across specialised educational facilities tasked with growing and honing the talent and religious values of our youngsters and equipping them with the competencies and skills needed by the global labour market.

Towards this end, the Sharjah Ruler has always been keen on establishing specialised university colleges and institutes that match between education and labour market needs.

Staunchly believing that education lies at the heart of any development drive, Dr Sultan has recruited a galaxy of noted, world-class professors to teach at the emirate’s universities, sparing no effort to link their academic programmes with those accredited by their international counterparts.

Khor Fakkan's infrastructure is on a par with that boasted by Sharjah's other cities. The city has been developed in accordance with the best international urban design standards.

A prime example of its developed infrastructure is the modern, highly-serviced road connecting Sharjah City to Khor Fakkan, which will open in April to create a much-needed sense of stability and family cohesion for the sake of the people of Khor Fakkan who are working across various parts of the country.

The attention paid by the Ruler of Sharjah to Khor Fakkan is not confined to the city's present and future; history lies, as usual, at the heart of his priorities. The City's history has been documented and its historical landmarks have been restored, including the historical Wall of Khor Fakkan, Old Souq and Khor Fakkan Fort and Al Adwani Tower.

All these landmarks resonate high among the people of Khor Fakkan, and they will remain solid testaments of the City's deeply rooted history that will inspire future generations to continue to preserve the distinctive personality of the people of the city and maintain the interdependence of community and its members.

As an incubator of culture and arts, Sharjah has distinguished the people of Khor Fakkan with a rich culture, knowledge and skills. The reader may recall here memorable roles played by some of the city's people in the UAE's history. This would not have been achieved but for the remarkable attention given by the Ruler of Sharjah to the people of Khorfakkan and the rest of Sharjah's cities by providing platforms that ensure unleashing their potential, honing their skills and nurturing their talent.

I was honored to meet with His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, at one of the Sharjah’s participations in international book fairs, which serve as a great example of the soft power boasted the UAE. I have been touched by his sincere fatherly interest in the city of Khor Fakkan and his keenness to develop and empower its people for many years to come.