Before she signed up for Roma, she had hoped that her teaching degree would provide an escape from poverty — for her and her mother. “I wanted to be like my mum; as strong as her. She was my role model. The film is like a tribute to women in general — these invisible women are always there in the home, taking care of the children,” Aparicio told journalists recently. As a nanny, she reflects how a mother loves the children in her care with the same passion as she does her own children.