This rule can even help make our choices easier for by the end of the week, we plan our meals based on what is about to expire. If the yoghurt is nearing the sell-by date — it’s smoothie time, throwing in bananas, berries and the lone apricot that will soon turn food to a mouldy party. If the potatoes are on the brink of sprouting, we mash and dress it up with spices transforming them into patties that is perfect by itself or as an accompaniment to any bread.