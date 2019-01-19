The democracies of Nato need to stand together to overcome these challenges. Collectively, we are stronger than even the mightiest of us would be on her own. Accordingly, since 2014, when Russia invaded Ukraine, Nato has adapted to the situation at hand — as it has done many times in its history. Among 29 sovereign states with different political cultures and points of view, such adaptations will always be complicated, and sometimes even messy. But Nato’s ability to change its priorities and its strategies ensures that the alliance will stand the test of time.