Since the American presidential election in 2016, the hate discourse has escalated. Several major democracies in the world, such as Brazil, whose president does not hide his nostalgia for the restoration of dictatorship, have elected populists. The return of the Right has increased in many countries, even though it did not rise to power, it became a significant force in France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Holland, Spain, Greece, Denmark, Britain, Germany, Czech Republic and Slovakia. Indeed, some of these parties no longer hide the fact that they are styled on neo-Nazi ideologies. The democratic system in these countries is witnessing a clear crisis, for no democratic state in the world is immune to the rise of populism. Their common denominators and variables are considered by these Rightist parties as threats to security and economic stability that forced them to reject the other. American columnist Paul Krugman recently wrote in the New York Times: “The main point is that we are suffering from the same disease (the white racism sweeping the world), which has destroyed democracy in western countries, and we are very close to the point of no return.” The Guardian published an analysis on the extent of European support for right-wing populist parties based on the data of political transformations of hundreds of parties in Europe. It shows that “they have been able to triple their supporters in the past 20 years, in 31 European countries”. The data collected by the British newspaper indicates the large difference between the support received by the popular parties in general (rightist, leftist or other) in 1998, which amounted to about 7 per cent of the total votes in the parliaments of Europe, and what these parties get today; “more than a quarter of all votes in all recent polling operations in these countries”.