When I was a child, during the 1980s and 1990s, I was always fascinated with horror movies and scary television shows. I grew up watching all such dramas and got scolded by my parents.
It used to give me pleasure and I enjoyed watching the special effects, music, makeup, loud sounds and other creepy characters on screen. Now I giggle when I remember it. I was never scared of such programs, but had seen my friends and many other people running away in horror.
People believe that watching horror movies helps people overcome their fears, as life is unpredictable. However, as I grew up, I started losing interest in the horror genre. It never scared me; I just started finding it repetitive. I have watched a few good movies and the quality of filming and special effects have improved with the advancement of technology and equipment. I have witnessed people watch such movies and pray to God that such evil things should never happen to them. Fear wins over them.
I agree that watching horror movies or serials, going to amusement theme parks like Haunted House and more, can be fun, thrilling and exciting. It can keep you at the edge of your seat. Fear can be easily conquered and overcome by training your mind to know that the situations you are watching are fake. But altogether, it cannot change a complete personality or help to overcome fear. Brave are those people, who face such hardships. Life is unpredictable and can throw something at us at any time. I give a big salute to those people who have come out of real disasters victorious. Movies and shows for that matter are not real. The mind can be easily trained to understand this. We should give exposure to people and create a platform for those who have gone through struggles, so that we can meet them and learn to master other aspects of our life.
- The reader is a former banker and resident of Abu Dhabi.