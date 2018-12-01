I agree that watching horror movies or serials, going to amusement theme parks like Haunted House and more, can be fun, thrilling and exciting. It can keep you at the edge of your seat. Fear can be easily conquered and overcome by training your mind to know that the situations you are watching are fake. But altogether, it cannot change a complete personality or help to overcome fear. Brave are those people, who face such hardships. Life is unpredictable and can throw something at us at any time. I give a big salute to those people who have come out of real disasters victorious. Movies and shows for that matter are not real. The mind can be easily trained to understand this. We should give exposure to people and create a platform for those who have gone through struggles, so that we can meet them and learn to master other aspects of our life.