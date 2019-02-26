That stretched him thin, consuming Daesh’s financial and military resources, while diverting the attention of its fighters from their original battles in the deserts of Syria and Iraq. HTS’ elimination is now proving far more complicated than what the Russians had expected three years ago. For starters, HTS is almost exclusively composed of Syrian fighters, unlike Daesh which was a colourful assortment of foreign fighters from across the Arab world, Asia, Europe and of course Iraq. Local Syrians made up no more than 10-15 per cent of Daesh ranks. The foreign fighters were aliens fighting on rugged — and very unfamiliar — territory. They suffered from a crippling language barrier, topped with little background on the cities and towns that fell under their control in 2014-2015.