What you need to know:
- Shaikh Mohammad has always been a great leader.
- Reader discusses what she likes about the UAE and Shaikh Mohammad's new book.
While reading excerpts from “Qassati”, the book written by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, I was taken back in time.
I lived in this beautiful land for 14 years, and I consider it to be amazing. I still look back and call it home. I miss the smell of the land, the perfume of oud and the food, especially the biryani. The people were friendly and they are ever ready to help. It is a safe haven for many people, unlike so many countries in the world, because of political unrest or war. The police here work hard to ensure that people can sleep safely at night without having to worry. There is no other place than Dubai and the UAE. It was really heartbreaking to leave and still consider it to be my first love – my first home. How I wish I could live there forever.
I have never seen a Ruler so passionate about serving his people. A Ruler with a vision and has always aimed at giving the best to his people, who has changed this desert into a beautiful oasis. For me, I will always consider it my home.
Despite being an expat, I hold fond memories of this land. I learnt so much about Islam and its people. I have grown to love and respect their customs and traditions. I always looked forward to Ramadan and celebrating Eid holidays with my Muslim friends. We were all a family who sat and ate meals together. I want to thanks the Rulers for building such a beautiful place. I look up to the leaders of the land with love and respect.
- The reader is a resident of Canada.