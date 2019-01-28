I lived in this beautiful land for 14 years, and I consider it to be amazing. I still look back and call it home. I miss the smell of the land, the perfume of oud and the food, especially the biryani. The people were friendly and they are ever ready to help. It is a safe haven for many people, unlike so many countries in the world, because of political unrest or war. The police here work hard to ensure that people can sleep safely at night without having to worry. There is no other place than Dubai and the UAE. It was really heartbreaking to leave and still consider it to be my first love – my first home. How I wish I could live there forever.