Using Modi’s parents as a target is unfortunate and I strongly condemn this. This depicts the mindset of politicians and shows how low they can stoop to, just to gain votes. Virtually, such discourses are not enjoyable. At times it feels as though the concept of freedom of expression is being misused. The disgusting attacks on Modi’s mother and his late father reveals the mindset of the Congress party. Nitpicking every action by Modi and attacking him personally will not lead to the good of the nation.