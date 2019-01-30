Contrary to what Israeli historians want us to believe, there was no mass exodus of Jews from Arab countries and Iran. However, the reality is that the ethnic cleansing of Palestine in 1947-1948 was a premeditated act of ethnic cleansing and genocide. It has been part of a long-drawn and carefully calculated campaign that, from the very beginning, served as the main strategy at the heart of the Zionist movement’s ‘vision’ for the Palestinian people.