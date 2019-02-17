But it has to be remembered that former prime minister and BJP stalwart the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee did put Article 370 in cold storage in 1996, along with his party’s demand for building a Ram temple and introducing a uniform civil code when he was looking for allies to form a government. Vajpayee had also called for looking at the Kashmir issue within the parameters of insaniyat (humanity) rather than of the Constitution.