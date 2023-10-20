In a no-holds-barred address, US President Biden linked Russia’s Ukraine war to Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel, demanding Congress’s backing in the face of what he described as two imminent threats.

Against the backdrop of an increasingly divided America, Biden implored citizens to look beyond their borders and rallied support for crucial foreign aid to American allies.

The sweeping funding request, a whopping $100 billion, including a jaw-dropping $60 billion for war-torn Ukraine and a substantial $10 billion for Israel, has now ignited a political firestorm as it heads for approval, or scrutiny, through the Senate and the Republican-led House, currently left leaderless for more than two weeks.

Biden, in his rare prime time address, aimed to establish a clear contrast with the isolationist stance embraced by many of his Republican contenders, including the former President, Donald Trump, who seem suspicious of extending military support overseas.

The US President, straddling both domestic and international fronts, made a fervent appeal to Americans, urging them to comprehend the urgency of lending assistance to allies around the globe.

In a poignant twist, the US President also passionately underscored the critical need to unequivocally denounce hate in all its forms. “We must, without equivocation, denounce anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. We must stand united,” he proclaimed, highlighting the suffering faced by various communities.

Noting a recent spate of horrific events, including the stabbing of a mother and the murder of a six-year-old Palestinian American boy, Biden voiced a resounding call for solidarity.

Here are 10 key takeaways from the speech:

Global solidarity

President Biden emphasised the importance of Americans thinking beyond their borders and highlighted the interconnectedness of global events.

Aid for Israel and Ukraine

He urged Congress to approve significant funding, approximately $100 billion, to support Israel and Ukraine. This funding aims to assist Israel and help Ukraine combat Russia.

Contrasting isolationism

President Biden contrasted his approach with the isolationist views of some Republican candidates for the 2024 nomination, emphasising the importance of US military aid abroad.

Common threats

He stressed that both Russia and Hamas aim to destroy neighbouring democracies. This commonality was used to justify the need for US intervention.

Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia

President Biden called for unequivocal denunciation of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia and expressed support for communities facing hate and discrimination.

Commitment to Israel

President Biden reassured Israel of US support, making an urgent request for funding to bolster Israel’s security, especially the Iron Dome defence system.

Humanitarian assistance

The President discussed the urgent need for humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza and reaffirmed the commitment to a two-state solution.

Rising Hate in America

He acknowledged the increasing levels of hate, racism, anti-Semitism, and Islamophobia within the United States.

Consequences of US actions

President Biden emphasised that the world watches the US response in Ukraine and Israel, as it could impact global security and influence potential aggressors.

America’s role in the world