If only she could face off against such lunatics now. As it is, she must convince the nutters of the far-right of her party who believe in a lemming-like death wish to jump off a cliff to obtain a hard Brexit, making the United Kingdom free of Brussels’ tyranny, keep her moderate wing inside, and convince her more liberal-leaning Europhile colleagues that the Brexit deal she has negotiated with Brussels is the best thing since the invention of sliced bread.