The most important reason why a cross-party agreement could not work is also crucial to understanding why a second referendum, or general election or both, has now become much more likely. This is that implementing Brexit is not a single event or a matter of winning one vote in parliament on one day. Whatever form it might take, it requires many new Acts of Parliament, covering legal powers over immigration, customs procedures and the like, plus hundreds of regulations to replace those of the EU, and the ratification of dozens of new agreements with other countries around the world. And all the rest of the government’s business, raising and spending money, has to be carried on at the same time.