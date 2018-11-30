Pertinently, responding to proposals made by the United Nations just for the sake of appearing civilised is akin to deceiving the world. It sometimes makes it difficult for observers to understand what is really happening behind the scenes. Observers are excused in this scenario if they were to form a certain impression. The UN’s resolutions and proposals, however, do not always side with the interests of those in the right during times of conflict or war. In this case, it is the Yemeni people, who are defending the collapse of their state and its institutions. In this case, it is the Yemeni people, who are defending their state and its institutions. Their capability in facing the militias, rebelling against the internationally recognised legitimate government, is there for all to see.