I am writing to express my sincere appreciation for the efforts made by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in hosting the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) (“COP28 UAE: What is COP28? Why is it important? Here’s all you need to know about the event”, Gulf News, November 22). It is commendable to see the UAE taking proactive steps towards tackling climate change and its adverse impacts on our planet. Hosting COP28 in the UAE is a testament to the country’s commitment towards achieving sustainable development goals and preserving our environment for future generations. The conference will provide a platform for global leaders to discuss and deliberate on pressing environmental issues and to explore ways to mitigate the impact of climate change. The UAE’s leadership in promoting sustainable development practices and raising awareness on climate change is truly inspiring. I hope to see continued progress towards a greener and more sustainable future.

From Mr Hari Sankar

UAE

Future of energy

Solar power is essential for the future of energy, and the initiative to find better ways to use perovskite solar cells in the MENA region can make a significant difference (“Dubai conference at WETEX explores benefits of perovskite solar cells”, Gulf News, November 16). As we all know, the sun is the primary source of energy, and research shows that just two minutes of sun exposure can provide energy for one year. More countries are embracing solar energy, and in the future, I hope that technology will develop to the extent that we can power our gadgets, such as mobile phones, and all households can be equipped with solar panels to tap into the power, with excess energy supplied to the national grid. Energy conservation should be our primary concern, and it should involve clean energy to eliminate the use of fossil fuels and CO2 emissions. We need to strive for sustainable development and a clean environment.

From Mr Eappen Elias

UAE

Cricket: India V Australia finals

It’s undoubtedly a massive disappointment for Rohit Sharma and his team to lose the World Cup finals, particularly after a dominant start (“No excuses, we didn’t bat well enough, skipper Rohit Sharma says”, Gulf News, November 19). Perhaps it was the law of averages that caught up with our players, especially the bowlers, at the worst possible time. However, there’s no point in dwelling on this loss, and it’s time to prepare for the next challenge. As mentioned in your report, Rohit Sharma should be continued as the captain of all three formats of the game, or at least Test and One Day International (ODI), until the World Test Championship (WTC) finals and the Championship Trophy in 2025. Virat Kohli and Sharma should be the flag bearers of Indian Cricket for another two years, or even more, as we have a lot of talented young cricketers such as KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Subhman Gill, Rishab Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, and others, who can conquer the world of cricket.

The Indian team also have budding pace bowlers such as Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, and Arshdeep Singh. The only setback is the lack of match-winning spin bowlers like Ashwin and Jadeja, especially on our home ground. Nevertheless, we should be proud of the way our MIB (Men In Blue) played during this World Cup Tournament and made it to the finals unbeaten.

From Mr Vinay Mahadevan

India

India’s World Cup loss

It’s no secret that the Indian cricket team has left many fans disappointed with their loss in the World Cup (“Five reasons why India lost the Cricket World Cup final against Australia”, Gulf News, November 20). However, we should still be proud of their impressive run of 10 consecutive victories leading up to the final match. Unfortunately, despite strong performances throughout the tournament, our players struggled to counter the Australians in the final game. Nevertheless, I still take pride in the fact that our team broke and created new records, inspiring the next generation of cricket players. I believe that the team selection for the final match was flawed. As the Australians are particularly vulnerable to off-spin, Ravichandran Ashwin should have played instead of Suryakumar Yadav, who has proven to be best suited for T20 matches. Moving forward, I hope the selectors will choose players based on their suitability for the game rather than simply following the captain’s preferences.

From Mr N. V. Krishnan

India